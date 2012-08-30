PARIS Aug 30 Carrefour Chief
Executive Georges Plassat said the world's second-biggest
retailer must cut financial costs, reduce debt and improve cash
flow generation as he prepared to present details of his plan to
turn around the group.
The CEO added on Thursday that Carrefour must be very
vigilant on cost control.
"We need to reduce the burden of financial costs, the debt
is bearable but doesn't leave the company any room for
manoeuvre," Plassat said. "We need to generate cash flow and
reduce the cost of debt."
