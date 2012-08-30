PARIS Aug 30 Carrefour Chief
Executive Georges Plassat said the world's second-biggest
retailer must defend its key mature markets, adding that Brazil
and China were also key markets for the group.
Carrefour may adjust its position in Poland, Turkey and
Indonesia, however, the CEO said as he presented details of his
plan to turn around the group on Thursday.
"We're keeping the mature countries, we're going to defend
them, other important countries are Brazil and China," Plassat
said. "In certain countries, like Poland, we could adjust our
positions. In Indonesia and Turkey, we're considering what to
do."
Plassat declined to comment on whether the group could list
its business in Brazil.
He also added that a capital increase was not on the agenda.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)