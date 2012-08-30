PARIS Aug 30 Carrefour Chief Executive Georges Plassat said the world's second-biggest retailer must defend its key mature markets, adding that Brazil and China were also key markets for the group.

Carrefour may adjust its position in Poland, Turkey and Indonesia, however, the CEO said as he presented details of his plan to turn around the group on Thursday.

"We're keeping the mature countries, we're going to defend them, other important countries are Brazil and China," Plassat said. "In certain countries, like Poland, we could adjust our positions. In Indonesia and Turkey, we're considering what to do."

Plassat declined to comment on whether the group could list its business in Brazil.

He also added that a capital increase was not on the agenda. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)