PARIS Dec 3 Trading activity at Carrefour was "good" last month with the Paris attacks only briefly weighing on the sales in its French hypermarkets, and the end of the year is "as it should be", Chief Executive Georges Plassat said on Thursday.

Business at the French hypermarkets was hit during the first three days after the attacks, but convenience stores and supermarkets were more resilient.

"For the whole of November business was good and the end of the year will be as it should be for the group," Plassat said without elaborating.

France and Belgium are hunting suspects and would-be attackers after the shootings and bombings in Paris that killed 130 people and injured hundreds. Eight attackers are dead and the total number of assailants may have been 10 or higher. [ID: nL8N13P1F1]

The world's second-largest retailer after Wal-Mart said in October that group sales accelerated in the third quarter, driven by a recovery in southern Europe, good momentum in its core French business and resilience its Brazil despite a slowing economy.

