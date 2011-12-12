PARIS Dec 12 Shares in Guyenne et
Gascogne, which French retailer Carrefour is
in talks to buy, were suspended from trading on Monday ahead of
a statement to published after the market closes, a company
spokeswoman said.
The companies said on Thursday that discussions were under
way for Carrefour to buy its largest franchisee in France as key
Guyenne et Gascogne shareholder the Beau family looks to sell
out.
"This suspension tends to confirm media reports that
Carrefour will buy Guyenne et Gascogne and will partly finance
the deal by selling Altis," one Paris-based analyst said,
referring to a venture between Carrefour and Spain's Eroski.
The sale of Altis could bring in a maximum of 250 million
euros ($334.13 million), while Guyenne et Gascogne would be
worth around 660 million, based on an estimated takeover price
of around 100 euros a share, another analyst said.
"They should reach an agreement," the analyst said. "It
would be a strategic failure for Carrefour if they didn't
succeed."
Guyenne et Gascogne shares closed at 87.60 euros on Friday,
valuing the company at some 582 million euros. By 1243 GMT,
Carrefour shares were off 1.30 percent at 18.28 euros.
($1 = 0.7482 euros)
(Reporting by Juliette Rouillon; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)