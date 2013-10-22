* Plan was the brainchild of former CEO Lars Olofsson
* Decision comes as luxury chain Hediard files for
insolvency-source
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Oct 22 French retailer Carrefour
intends to drop a plan to open a luxury food store on
the chic Place de la Madeleine in Paris, a source close to the
matter said on Tuesday.
Separately, Hediard, the French chain of luxury food shops
whose flagship Paris store sits on the same square, filed on
Monday for insolvency, a source familiar with the process said.
He declined to be identified because of legal restrictions.
Carrefour's luxury plan, the brainchild of former head Lars
Olofsson and announced in 2011, contrasts with the main
cut-price strategy of Europe's largest retailer to revive its
ailing French operations.
Carrefour and Hediard declined to comment on Tuesday.
Carrefour has struggled for years in France, partly due to a
reliance on the hypermarket format it pioneered whereas
time-pressed customers are shopping more locally and online, and
buying non-food goods from specialist stores.
Chief Executive Georges Plassat, who replaced Olofsson in
May 2012, has responded in France, which makes 40 percent of
group sales, by cutting costs, revamping stores, improving price
competitiveness, simplifying product offerings and giving more
autonomy to store managers.
In recent months, Carrefour officials have reported an
improvement in the group's price image and store footfall.
Meanwhile a hearing is due to take place on Thursday at the
Paris commercial court to determine whether an administrator
should be appointed for Hediard, the source familiar with the
matter said late on Monday.
Hediard, which is present in 30 countries and employs 160
people, opened in Paris in 1854 as a small shop specialising in
exotic foods.
The Luxadvor group, controlled by Russian tycoon Sergei
Pugachev, bought the chain in 2007 in a deal that promised to
help it expand abroad but Hediard has been losing money for the
past six years.
(Additional reporting by Gerard Bon and Marc Joanny; Editing by
Mark John and Greg Mahlich)