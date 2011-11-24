PARIS Nov 24 World No. 2 retailer Carrefour (CARR.PA) on Thursday hailed India's decision to open its supermarket sector to foreign players and said it would continue to develop its existing cash-and-carry business in the fast-growing market.

The Indian government threw open its $450 billion retail market to global supermarket industry giants on Thursday, approving its biggest reform in years that may boost sorely needed investment in Asia's third-largest economy. [ID:nL4E7MO1IX]

Foreign players are already allowed to operate wholesale, or cash & carry, stores.

"Carrefour welcomes the decision by the Indian government ... (We) will carefully follow the finalisation of the new regulations and will also continue to pursue the development of its cash-and-carry format," a spokeswoman for Carrefour said.

Carrefour already operates a cash-and-carry store in New Delhi and plans to open a second in Jaipur in the coming days.

Carrefour has repeatedly said it was seeking a local partner to enter the hypermarket sector in India. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Maureen Bavdek)