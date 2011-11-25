(Corrects spelling of Plassat in first paragraph, from Plassata)

PARIS Nov 25 French retailer Carrefour 's main shareholders -- Colony Capital and Groupe Arnault -- have resolved to get rid of chief executive Lars Olofsson and see Georges Plassat as a possible successor, le Figaro newspaper reported.

Plassat, now at the helm of French clothing retailer Vivarte and who once ran French supermarket chain Casino, did a stint at Carrefour Spain, the paper said.

Carrefour was not available to comment.

Pressure has been building on Olofsson after repeated profit warnings, management defections and strategic u-turns over the past year.

Olofsson has put a 1.5 billion euro ($2.0 billion) revamp of Carrefour's troubled hypermarkets at the heart of his strategy.

Le Figaro said Carrefour's board planned to give Olofsson until the end of the year to show progress and has told him to ensure the group hits its annual targets.

Colony and Groupe Arnault do not appear to be waiting to seek an alternative, and have been speaking to Plassat for months, the paper said. Plassat refused the CEO job before the summer because he did not have a successor at Vivarte, but has signalled he was open to the Carrefour job, the paper said.

Colony and Groupe Anault own a total 16.15 percent of Carrefour and control 22.14 percent of the voting rights.

"This would be a good news, as he is well appreciated by the market as an experienced manager able to make groups recover from very difficult situations," a trader said.

Carrefour shares closed at 17.10 euros on Thursday, to be down 45 percent this year. Rival Casino shares are down 18 percent this year, while the French blue chip index is down 25 percent. ($1 = 0.7506 euro) (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Blaise Robinson; Editing by Dan Lalor)