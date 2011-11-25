(Corrects spelling of Plassat in first paragraph, from
Plassata)
PARIS Nov 25 French retailer Carrefour
's main shareholders -- Colony Capital and Groupe
Arnault -- have resolved to get rid of chief executive Lars
Olofsson and see Georges Plassat as a possible successor, le
Figaro newspaper reported.
Plassat, now at the helm of French clothing retailer Vivarte
and who once ran French supermarket chain Casino, did a stint at
Carrefour Spain, the paper said.
Carrefour was not available to comment.
Pressure has been building on Olofsson after repeated profit
warnings, management defections and strategic u-turns over the
past year.
Olofsson has put a 1.5 billion euro ($2.0 billion) revamp of
Carrefour's troubled hypermarkets at the heart of his strategy.
Le Figaro said Carrefour's board planned to give Olofsson
until the end of the year to show progress and has told him to
ensure the group hits its annual targets.
Colony and Groupe Arnault do not appear to be waiting to
seek an alternative, and have been speaking to Plassat for
months, the paper said. Plassat refused the CEO job before the
summer because he did not have a successor at Vivarte, but has
signalled he was open to the Carrefour job, the paper said.
Colony and Groupe Anault own a total 16.15 percent of
Carrefour and control 22.14 percent of the voting rights.
"This would be a good news, as he is well appreciated by the
market as an experienced manager able to make groups recover
from very difficult situations," a trader said.
Carrefour shares closed at 17.10 euros on Thursday, to be
down 45 percent this year. Rival Casino shares are
down 18 percent this year, while the French blue chip index
is down 25 percent.
($1 = 0.7506 euro)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Blaise Robinson; Editing by Dan
Lalor)