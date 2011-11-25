* Board denies press reports about CEO replacement
By Dominique Vidalon and Pascale Denis
PARIS, Nov 25 French retailer Carrefour SA
is on the hunt for a new chief executive, according to
a source close to the situation, a revelation that could further
weaken the position of incumbent Lars Olofsson after a series of
profit warnings.
Carrefour issued a denial after the news, first reported in
Le Figaro. The newspaper said some of the company's top
shareholders had resolved to ditch the 59-year-old Swede.
The source told Reuters that experienced retail executive
Georges Plassat had already been offered Olofsson's job as part
of the search, but turned down the proposal earlier this month.
"He was offered the job and he said 'no'. This was in
November," the source said, adding: "There is still no candidate
to succeed Olofsson at this time."
Pressure has been building on Olofsson after repeated profit
warnings, management defections and strategic u-turns over the
past year.
Reuters reported earlier this month that Olofsson was on
borrowed time and that the group's top shareholder Blue Capital,
an alliance between France's richest man Bernard Arnault and
U.S. private equity colony Capital, might get rid of him soon,
particularly if he fails to deliver on his ambitious project to
revamp the group's European hypermarkets.
But finding a successor with the right profile to reassure
investors, boost staff morale and revive the fortunes of the
world's No 2 retailer after Wal Mart Stores Inc may not
be easy.
Olofsson has promised an update on the hypermarket plan
early next year, probably alongside fourth-quarter sales figures
on Jan. 12 or annual results in February or March.
BOARD DENIAL
"Following recurring rumours about the potential replacement
of Carrefour's CEO, the board of directors of the company
formally denies all information published in the press on that
subject," Carrefour said in a statement on Friday.
It issued the statement after Le Figaro said Colony Capital
and Groupe Arnault had resolved to get rid of Olofsson and saw
Plassat as a possible successor.
Plassat could not be immediately reached for comment.
A spokesman for Blue Capital, the alliance between Arnault
and Colony, declined to comment on the Reuters and Figaro
reports.
"The position of Blue Capital is perfectly identical to
that of Carrefour's board as expressed in this morning's
statement," he said.
The group's shares had turned negative following
Carrefour's denial.
By 1523 GMT, Carrefour shares were 1.6 percent higher,
outperforming their European sector index, which was up
0.9 percent.
Plassat is a former boss of French rival Casino
who has also worked at Carrefour's Spanish business
and more recently led a turnaround of shoe and clothing group
Vivarte under private equity ownership.
Most analysts say Carrefour needs a genuine retailer to turn
it around and restore employee morale and investor confidence.
Analysts have said that former finance chief and emerging
market boss Pierre Bouchut would also be a strong candidate for
the job, along with the head of Europe, Thomas Huebner.
"We would consider Georges Plassat to be a suitable CEO,"
Nomura analysts have said, noting his experience of the food
retail sector, his track record in restructuring, his knowledge
of non-food retailing that could help Carrefour with a problem
area and his experience working with majority shareholders.
"(However), we think it will take time to improve Carrefour's
performance and to convince investors to believe in another
recovery story," they added.
