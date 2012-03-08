* 2011 operating profit 2.18 bln euros vs forecast 2.2 bln
* To pay dividend of 0.52 euro vs forecast 0.72 euro
* Cuts capex, Planet hypermarket revamp on hold beyond 2012
* 2011 net profit hit by hefty charges, mostly tied to Italy
* Shares fall 0.8 percent
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, March 8 Carrefour,
Europe's top retailer, slashed its dividend and halted
investment plans in anticipation of another tough year at home
in France and in austerity-hit southern Europe.
The world's second-biggest retailer behind Wal-Mart Stores
Inc halved its dividend on Thursday to preserve cash and
put its plan to revive its European hypermarkets on hold.
Carrefour, posting a 19 percent drop in 2011 profit in its
final results before boss Lars Olofsson steps down, said it was
halting conversions of its new Carrefour Planet hypermarket
format beyond 2012 because the new format had so far fallen
short of expectations.
This will allow the group to focus on a more immediate plan
to lower prices to lure back shoppers who cut back on
purchases of discretionary non-food items in France, Greece,
Spain and Italy. It will also accelerate its expansion in
e-commerce.
"In 2012, we will capitalise on our strengths while
exercising strict cost and cash discipline to adjust to the
environment in which we are operating," Chairman and Chief
Executive Olofsson said.
A collapse in household spending, exports and manufacturing
sucked the life out of the euro zone's economy in the final
months of 2011, the European Commission said on Tuesday, showing
the scope of the downturn that looks set to become a fully
fledged recession.
France, which holds presidential elections in April, is set
for flat economic growth in the first three months of the year
after expanding 0.2 percent in the final quarter of 2011, The
Bank of France said on Thursday.
Carrefour's downsizing plans came after Tesco Plc,
the world's third-biggest retailer, said in January it would cut
back openings of big hypermarkets and focus on faster-growing
smaller stores and the Internet.
Carrefour, which under Olofsson has failed to reverse years
of underperformance in its main European markets, made an
operating profit of 2.18 billion euros ($2.9 billion) in 2011.
The performance was in line with analysts'
expectations and the company's guidance, and underscored the
magnitude of the task facing incoming Chief Executive Georges
Plassat.
"2012 looks like being another very tough year with capex
cut to the bone. Key will be what Mr Plassat ... decides to do
when he arrives in April," Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in
a note.
Carrefour is heavily exposed to some of Europe's weakest
markets - such as debt-laden Spain, Italy and Greece - where
shoppers have been cutting back on non-food items.
In Italy, the group incurred hefty impairment charges, which
were largely responsible for non-recurring items of 2.67 billion
euros, which cut net profit by 14.3 percent.
Among other retailers, Belgian supermarket group Delhaize
posted lower-than-expected fourth quarter operating
profit as it struggled to pass on food inflation costs to
cash-strapped consumers, while WM Morrison Supermarkets
said it expected 2012 to be a challenging year but was well
positioned to deliver profitable growth.
BACK TO SQUARE ONE
With free cash flow sinking to 77 million euros from 839
million in 2010, Carrefour halved its dividend to 0.52 euros,
which was lower than the 0.72 euros expected by analysts.
By 1245 GMT, Carrefour shares were off 0.8 percent at 17.48
euros, underprforming their European sector.
The Arnault-Colony alliance, known as Blue Capital, owns
about 16 percent of Carrefour. It is sitting on hefty paper
losses from the investment, which originated with a 2007 stake
purchase at over 40 euros per share.
Carrefour said it would cut capital spending to 1.6-1.7
billion euros this year from 2.3 billion in 2011, with the bulk
of the reduction coming from Europe as Carrefour will scale down
to 11 the conversions of its hypermarkets into Planet stores.
"We have no intention of slowing down expansion in Brazil,
China or Indonesia," Olofsson told a news conference, stressing
emerging markets remained key growth drivers.
Espirito Santo analysts said in a note: "These cuts show
Carrefour moving into cash conservation mode and would seem to
indicate that management doesn't see an improvement in the
outlook for trading in the near-term".
Chief Financial Officer Pierre-Jean Sivignon said Carrefour
would update investors on trading conditions on April 12 when it
unveils its first-quarter sales.
Carrefour spent 400 million euros to convert 81 hypermarkets
to its Planet concept in 2011. The stores represented 10 percent
of sales. In August, the group had said it planned to have
converted 221 stores to Planet and renovated another 243
hypermarkets by end 2013.
Carrefour has been struggling for years, partly due to its
reliance on hypermarkets, which have been losing out as
time-pressed shoppers buy more goods locally and online and
prefer to purchase general merchandise from specialist stores.
"Planet was meant to be the solution to Carrefour's woes in
Europe. Confirmation that this is not the case means that we are
back to square one, again," Espirito Santo analysts said. "We
now await a strategy update from ... Plassat, but this is
unlikely to be forthcoming until the second half of the year."
Retail veteran Plassat will take on his full role only from
the June 18 annual shareholders' meeting.
Olofsson's three-year tenure has been marred by a string of
poor trading results, management defections and strategic
U-turns, including a failed merger in Brazil, which hammered the
stock by 43 percent last year.