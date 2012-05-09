* Carrefour dismisses two senior executives -sources
* Execs are no longer on management list on company's
website
* Carrefour declines to comment
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, May 9 Carrefour CEO-designate
Georges Plassat has quietly started a management reshuffle just
one month after joining the troubled retail giant and recently
dismissed two senior executives, sources close to the company
said on Wednesday.
Chief Commercial Officer Jose Carlos Gonzales-Hurtado and
Marketing Director Patrick Rouvillois are leaving Europe's
largest retailer and are not expected to be replaced, the
sources said.
"Plassat is starting to build up his own team and doing it
fast," one of the sources told Reuters.
Retail veteran Plassat, who joined Carrefour on April 2 as
chief operating officer and is due to take on the role of chief
executive in June, has a record of company restructuring and a
reputation as a ruthless cost-cutter.
Plassat's challenge is to reverse years of underperformance
in Carrefour's European markets, notably in France, at a time of
muted wage growth, government austerity measures and rising
prices that are squeezing disposable incomes.
Analysts, however, expect Plassat to wait at least until
June and more likely until Carrefour publishes first-half
results in August before disclosing his strategy for the world's
largest retailer after Wal-Mart.
MANAGEMENT CHANGES
Gonzalez-Hurtado, who had been recruited to his post in
November 2009 by outgoing Carrefour CEO Lars Olofsson, was a
member of Carrefour's executive committee.
Last year Carrefour faced embarrassing questions over the
appointment of Gonzales-Hurtado, when Reuters reported that his
previous employer disputed he held the top role he claimed in
his profile.
Carrefour declined to confirm that the two executives were
leaving or to comment on why their names were no longer on the
management list on the group's website.
In other management changes, Carrefour earlier this month
named Jerome Bedier, 56, general secretary to replace
Pierre-Alexandre Teulie.
Bedier, who was previously vice-president of Capgemini
Consulting France, has broad retail and trade lobbying
experience. He is expected to help Plassat deal with French and
European authorities as well as with unions.
Plassat will meet trade unions on May 10 amid mounting fears
Europe's largest retailer may cut thousands of jobs in its home
market, where it has been underperforming, union sources told
Reuters last month.