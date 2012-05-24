PARIS May 24 France's Carrefour sped
up its transition to new management on Thursday, saying that
Lars Olofsson had retired at a board meeting on Wednesday,
paving the way for Georges Plassat to take over as chief
executive immediately.
The retail veteran, who joined Carrefour on April 2 as chief
operating officer, is tasked with reviving the struggling
retailer. He was due to become chief executive on June 18.
He had already begun reorganising the company, letting go of
some top managers and setting a course for job cuts in the face
of shrinking European economy.
Plassat, who has a record of company restructuring and a
reputation as a ruthless cost-cutter, is trying to reverse years
of underperformance in Carrefour's European markets, notably in
France.
Analysts expect Plassat to wait at least until June and more
likely until Carrefour publishes first-half results in August
before disclosing his strategy for the world's largest retailer
after Wal-Mart.