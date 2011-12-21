(Recasts with industry source, adds background, analyst
comment, shares)
* Knight Vinke approached by other minority shareholders
about seat - source
* KV seat idea aimed at providing counterweight to Blue's
influence - source
* Knight Vinke, Carrefour, Blue Capital decline comment
* Carrefour shares down 1.26 percent, underperforms sector
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Dec 21 U.S. activist investor
Knight Vinke is discussing with other minority shareholders
whether it should ask for a seat on the board of troubled
retailer Carrefour in a bid to keep the influence of
top shareholder Blue Capital in check, an industry source said
on Wednesday.
If Knight Vinke were to take a seat on the board of
Carrefour, it would pile up pressure on Europe's largest
retailer, whose shares lost 44 percent this year after five
profit warnings in 12 months and a string of strategy
U-turns. and
"A lot of shareholders are becoming dissatisfied with the
governance or the management of Carrefour. Maybe the right thing
to do is to have another shareholder represented on the board to
provide a counterweight to the influence of Blue Capital," the
source told Reuters.
Apparently several large institutional shareholders have
approached Knight Vinke, which is also in regular contact with
members of Carrefour's board, the source added.
Carrefour and Knight Vinke declined to comment.
Blue Capital, which owns 16 percent of the capital and 22
percent of the voting rights of Carrefour and commands 3 out of
11 board seats, also declined to comment.
Knight Vinke, which owns 1.5 percent of Carrefour, has a
track record of pushing for change at major companies.
It has repeatedly criticized Carrefour chairman and chief
executive Lars Olofsson for managing the company in the interest
of Blue Capital, an alliance of France's richest man Bernard
Arnault and U.S. property group Colony.
Recently Knight Vinke pressed for governance changes
including an end to Olofsson's dual role and questioned the
wisdom behind pushing ahead with the rollout of Planet,
Carrefour's ambitious and costly revamp of its European
hypermarkets, amid dire economic times.
"With a history of pushing for restructuring from within
companies, this does not come as a particular surprise,"
Espirito Santo analysts said in a note after the Financial Times
said Knight Vinke was eyeing a Carrefour board seat.
"There have been some suggestions recently that investors
have been trying to replace CEO Lars Olofsson, something that
could herald another turnaround plan," they added.
A source told Reuters last month that Carrefour, the world's
second largest retailer after Wal-Mart, was on the hunt
for a new CEO and that experienced retail executive Georges
Plassat had been offered the job a part of the search but had
turned it down.
Carrefour has however denied looking for a replacement.
According to data from research firm Kantar Worldpanel,
Carrefour continued to lose market share to unlisted rivals in
its core French market in November.
The development has stoked fears Carrefour might again warn
on profits next month when it unveils its fourth quarter sales
and that Olofsson may not survive another downgrade.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Elena Berton)