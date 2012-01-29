PARIS Jan 29 The board of struggling French retailer Carrefour met on Sunday evening and approved the replacement of chief executive Lars Olofsson by retail veteran Georges Plassat, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

Carrefour declined to comment.

Carrefour, hit by a string of profit warnings that have hammered its shares down 43 percent in the past year, declined to comment.

Sources close to the matter told Reuters last week that Plassat, 62, head of private-equity backed Vivarte was close to finalising talks to take the helm of Carrefour.

Hopes that Plassat may soon replace Lars Olofsson as boss of Carrefour, lifted shares in Europe's biggest stores group 8 percent on Jan.26.

Pressure had been building on Olofsson from a procession of poor trading results, management defections and strategic U-turns, as well as doubts over his flagship plan to revive Carrefour's ailing hypermarkets..

Today, Carrefour shares are down 24 percent since Olofsson took over three years ago. (Reporting by Pascale Denis, Dominique Vidalon)