PARIS Dec 12 Carrefour, the world's second-largest retailer, said on Monday it was offering to buy Guyenne et Gascogne, in a cash bid worth 494 mln euros to secure its relationship with its largest French franchisee.

The supervisory board of Guyenne et Gascogne has approved the proposed transaction, which includes an option to be paid in Carrefour shares, the two companies said in separate statements.

Shareholders representing about 57 percent of Guyenne et Gascogne have agreed to tender their shares, of which 50 percent under the secondary option in shares.

Guyenne et Gascogne shares were suspended on Monday ahead of the statement. They closed at 87.60 euros on Friday.

Carrefour shares closed down 3.73 percent at 17.83 euros on Monday, underperforming their European sector, which was down 1 percent.

