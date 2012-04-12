PARIS, April 12 Carrefour, Europe's
biggest retailer, said it would focus on cutting prices to lure
back consumers as it braced for another tough year as
cash-strapped shoppers reduced spending.
The French group, posting a 0.1 percent drop in underlying
first-quarter sales, said it was hit by continued weakness in
its core Fench hypermarkets and in austerity-hit Southern
Europe, where shopers cut back on purchases of discretionary
non-food items.
In emerging markets, China continued to struggle while
Brazil put in a robust performance.
The world's largest retailer behind U.S. group Wal-Mart
said first-quarter sales reached 22.490 billion euros
($29.51 billion), a year-on-year rise of 1.5 percent which
reflected aditional store opening days and higher fuel prices.
Stripping out fuel, currency and calendar effects, sales
fell 0.1 percent, with revenue at its core French hypermarkets
down 3.1 percent
($1 = 0.7622 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Christian Plumb)