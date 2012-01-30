PARIS Jan 30 Carrefour said on Monday it had chosen retail veteran Georges Plassat as its new chairman and chief executive after months of turmoil at the world's second-largest retailer.

Plassat, 62, head of private-equity backed retailer Vivarte, will replace Lars Olofsson, who had faced mounting criticism over a string profit warnings that hammered Carrefour shares, down 43 percent over the past year.

Plassat will join Carrefour on April 2 in the transitional role of chief operating officer before being appointed CEO at the company's June 18 shareholders meeting, Europe's largest retailer said in a statement.

Plassat's nomination as chairman will also be considered by the board after the shareholders meeeting, the company said.

Reuters reported on Sunday evening that board members had met and approved the replacement of Olofsson by Plassat.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)