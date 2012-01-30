PARIS Jan 30 Carrefour said on
Monday it had chosen retail veteran Georges Plassat as its new
chairman and chief executive after months of turmoil at the
world's second-largest retailer.
Plassat, 62, head of private-equity backed retailer Vivarte,
will replace Lars Olofsson, who had faced mounting criticism
over a string profit warnings that hammered Carrefour shares,
down 43 percent over the past year.
Plassat will join Carrefour on April 2 in the transitional
role of chief operating officer before being appointed CEO at
the company's June 18 shareholders meeting, Europe's largest
retailer said in a statement.
Plassat's nomination as chairman will also be considered by
the board after the shareholders meeeting, the company said.
Reuters reported on Sunday evening that board members had
met and approved the replacement of Olofsson by
Plassat.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)