PARIS, March 19 Carrefour,
Europe's largest retailer, on Tuesday denied speculation it
could sell its Italian business.
"Italy is not a subject matter and we deny the rumours" a
company spokeswoman said.
She made the comments after Italian newspaper Il Messaggero
said, without citing its sources, that unlisted local retailer
Conad was interested in Carrefour Italy.
Following the report, Carrefour shares rose as much as two
percent, but following the company's denial they fell back to
stand 0.30 percent higher.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Geert De Clercq)