PARIS Nov 25 French retailer Carrefour
on Friday denied a media report that it might ditch
its chief executive Lars Olofsson following a string of profit
warnings.
"Following recurring rumours about the potential replacement
of Carrefour's CEO, the board of directors of the company
formally denies all information published in the press on that
subject," Carrefour said in a statement.
Carrefour issued the statement after le Figaro newspaper
reported that the troubled retailer's main shareholders --
Colony Capital and Groupe Arnault -- had resolved to get rid of
chief executive Lars Olofsson and saw Georges Plassat as a
possible successor.
Pressure has been building on Olofsson after repeated profit
warnings, management defections and strategic u-turns over the
past year.
Colony Capital and Groupe Arnault could not be immediately
reached for comment.
Plassat is a former boss of rival French Casino
who has also worked at Carrefour's Spanish business. More
recently he has led a turnaround of shoes and clothing group
Vivarte under private equity ownership.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)