By Nandita Bose
MUMBAI, July 8 Carrefour SA will shut
its Indian operations and close its wholesale stores in the
country as the French retail giant pulls out of underperforming
markets to focus on reviving flagging sales at home.
The world's No.2 retailer by sales, which has been operating
in India since 2010, will shut its five Indian wholesale stores
by the end of September, according to a company statement late
on Monday.
Carrefour has been in talks with Indian retail companies and
strategic investors about its Indian assets in recent months. It
has invested about 3 billion rupees ($50.17 million) in its
India operations, retail consultants say.
Carrefour is in advanced talks with a buyer to sell its
India assets, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said
on Tuesday, declining to be identified as he is not authorised
to speak to the media.
"Talks haven't failed. The buyer is in the process of
carrying out a final round of due diligence," the source said,
without giving further details.
A Carrefour spokesperson declined to comment on the talks.
The Indian government opened up the country's $500 billion
retail sector to foreign supermarket operators in 2012, but
mandatory local sourcing requirements and a decision to let
individual Indian states decide whether to allow global chains
have deterred new entrants.
Only British supermarket operator Tesco Plc has so
far announced plans to set up stores in India.
The new Indian government under Prime Minister Narendra
Modi, elected in May, has also opposed foreign investment in the
supermarket sector, fearing it will hurt small shopkeepers.
"The barriers were laid down by the previous government and
the new government only made it worse by opposing the policy,"
said Devangshu Dutta, chief executive of retail consultancy
Third Eyesight.
"So companies who do not want to lose money in the market
have been left with very little choice but to either hold back
or fold up," he said.
The world's largest retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc
last year called off its Indian partnership and shelved a plan
to open retail stores. The company is now focusing on opening
wholesale stores in the country and recently launched an
e-commerce venture in India.
Carrefour, under Chief Executive Georges Plassat, has in the
past said it will sell non-core assets to raise cash to defend
key markets in western Europe, China and Brazil.
The supermarket operator, which runs around 10,000 stores in
34 countries, has exited markets like Greece, Colombia,
Singapore and Malaysia among others in the past few years.
($1 = 59.8000 Indian Rupees)
(Additional reporting by Leigh Thomas in Paris; Editing by
Richard Pullin and Ryan Woo)