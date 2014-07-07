MUMBAI, July 7 French retail giant Carrefour SA plans to shut down its Indian operations by the end of September, the company said in a statement late on Monday.

The retailer, which has been operating in India since 2010, will close its five wholesale stores in the country, the statement added.

No other details were immediately available.

