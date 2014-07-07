BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* RBI: allots 30.00 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction versus 205 billion rupees notified
MUMBAI, July 7 French retail giant Carrefour SA plans to shut down its Indian operations by the end of September, the company said in a statement late on Monday.
The retailer, which has been operating in India since 2010, will close its five wholesale stores in the country, the statement added.
No other details were immediately available.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Mumbai; Editing by Pravin Char)
* RBI: allots 30.00 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction versus 205 billion rupees notified
* Net loss in Dec quarter last year was 1.01 billion rupees as per ind-as; income from operations was 2.51 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2jWD9Yn Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, Jan 24 India hopes to conclude negotiations with the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday to fill its strategic oil reserves at Mangalore, in southern India, a foreign ministry official said.