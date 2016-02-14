PARIS Feb 14 French retailer Carrefour
has had its offices searched as part of an
investigation into its commercial practices, the company said on
Sunday, two days after the government warned companies against
squeezing further price cuts from farmers.
Milk and meat producers in France have held repeated
demonstrations in protest at being forced to operate at a loss
because of overcapacity and aggressive pricing pressure from
retailers.
A Carrefour spokeswoman told Reuters that its
offices in Massy, south of Paris, had been searched on Tuesday
by authorities investigating some of its ongoing commercial
negotiatons.
"It is of utmost importance for Carrefour to apply current
regulations and if mistakes have been made the company will take
the necessary measures," she said.
In a joint statement on Friday, Agriculture Minister
Stephane Le Foll and Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron warned
retailers and the food industry not to push for lower prices
from farmers and reminded them that companies found to have
employed abusive trading practices could be fined up to 5
percent of their revenue.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by David Goodman)