PARIS Aug 25 French retailer Carrefour
is planning to cut between 500 and 600 posts at its
various French headquarters, Le Figaro reported on Saturday,
adding that two further waves of around 500 job cuts could
follow next year.
Carrefour plans to meet with the group's works councils on
Wednesday to discuss the retailer's prospects, the newspaper
reported, a day before new Chief Executive Georges Plassat is
due to present its financial results for the first half.
Spokespeople for Carrefour were not reachable for comment.
Plassat took over in May with a brief to reverse years of
underperformance in Carrefour's European markets and he is also
expected to detail his recovery plan on Thursday.
The retail veteran has said he needs three years to turn
around Carrefour, whose challenges include halting a fall in
market share in France, where it makes 43 percent of sales and
cutting debt and weathering a difficult economic climate in
Italy and Spain, where it makes just under 20 percent.
(Reporting by Patrick Vignal and James Regan; Editing by Ron
Popeski)