PARIS Aug 25 French retailer Carrefour
could unveil between 500 and 600 job cuts at its
various French headquarters next week, unions said on Saturday,
as the company's new chief executive seeks to cut costs and turn
around the company.
Le Figaro newspaper reported earlier that two further waves
of around 500 job cuts could follow next year, although
Carrefour hoped to avoid the third.
"Based on what we know, we think between about 500 and 600
job cuts will be announced at the headquarters, or just under 10
percent of staff," Serge Corfa, of the CFDT union, said,
confirming a figure reported by Le Figaro.
Force Ouvriere union representative Dejan Terglav said he
feared a total of up to 1,000 job cuts overall at the retailer's
French headquarters.
A Carrefour spokeswoman said the group had called a meeting
with worker representatives for Wednesday, a day before new CEO
Georges Plassat is due to present financial results for the
first half, but she declined to comment on possible job cuts.
Plassat took over in May with a brief to reverse years of
underperformance in Carrefour's European markets and he is also
expected to detail his recovery plan on Thursday.
The retail veteran has said he needs three years to turn
around Carrefour, whose challenges include halting a fall in
market share in France, where it makes 43 percent of sales and
cutting debt and weathering a difficult economic climate in
Italy and Spain, where it makes just under 20 percent.
According to Terglav, managers at Carrefour have been told
not to renew temporary worker contracts, which the union
estimates could concern about 400 employees in the various
headquarters.
Unions also fear separate job cuts at the group's struggling
hypermarkets.
"We fear the job cuts will affect 3,000 to 5,000 employees
in total, including headquarters and stores," the CFDT's Corfa
said. "We know there will be a second wave concerning the stores
fairly quickly."
