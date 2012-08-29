* Job cuts to be voluntary - unions
* Cuts affect headquarters and support functions
* CEO Georges Plassat to unveil revival plan on Aug. 30
* Carrefour seen posting H1 core profit of 709 mln
euros-Reuters poll
By Dominique Vidalon and Pascale Denis
PARIS, Aug 29 Carrefour, the world's
second-largest retailer, plans to cut up to 600 jobs in France
as part of plans by new boss Georges Plassat to cut costs and
put the struggling company back on track.
The company told unions of the staff cuts a day before CEO
Plassat was due to present first half results and his recovery
plan for the retailer, aimed at reversing years of
underperformance in Carrefour's European markets.
"The group told the various works councils that the plan is
to cut 500-600 jobs," Force Ouvriere union representative Michel
Enguelz told Reuters. "These will be voluntary departures and
there will be no firings."
The cuts, aimed at "boosting efficiency and reducing
overheads", will target jobs at the group's headquarters and
support functions such as marketing and purchasing across
France, he said.
Carrefour had 112,440 workers on its French payroll as of
Dec. 31, 2011, making it one of the country's biggest
private-sector employers.
With the French jobless rate at a 13-year high, the new
Socialist government said last week it would look closely at the
French retailer's situation after unions warned of job cuts to
come.
Carrefour unions fear bigger cuts may be in the pipeline if
the economic climate gets worse.
Plassat, who has a reputation as a ruthless cost-cutter,
took over in May with a brief to revive the company's
performance in Europe and halt its domestic market share
decline.
The company could not immediately be reached for comment.
REVIVAL FOCUS
With first-half earnings largely pre-announced, the focus on
Thursday will be on Plassat's revival plan in which he has vowed
to tackle debts, bring down costs and reverse what he sees as
excessive management centralisation.
Investors are also keen to hear his plans for hypermarket
format changes, online retailing, credit rating preservation and
possible overseas asset disposals, Santander analysts said in a
note.
Having pulled out of Greece in July and announced plans this
week to close its two Singapore hypermarkets, Carrefour could
exit more countries to reduce debt.
In July, Carrefour had said it was happy with a market
consensus for 2012 earnings before interest and tax of 2.03-2.09
billion euros (EBIT) and that the first half usually contributes
around 35 percent to full year profit.
Analysts expect first-half EBIT of 709 million euros
($888.20 million), the average of ten estimates in a Reuters
poll, an 8.2 percent year-on-year decline.
($1 = 0.7982 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon. Editing by Jane Merriman)