Volkswagen said almost 9,300 staff agree to early retirement
FRANKFURT, June 6 Volkswagen on Tuesday said close to 9,300 staff had agreed to an early retirement scheme, helping Germany's largest carmaker to bring down costs.
PARIS Aug 29 Carrefour, the world's second-largest retailer, plans to cut up to 600 French jobs as its new boss slashes costs in a bid to turn the struggling company around, unions said on Wednesday.
"The group told the various works councils that the plan is to cut 500-600 jobs," Force Ouvriere representative Michel Enguelz told Reuters. "These will be voluntary departures and there will be no firings."
The meetings took place a day before new Chief Executive Georges Plassat is due to present financial results for the first half and his revival plan for the group.
Plassat, who has a record of company restructuring and a reputation as a ruthless cost-cutter, took over in May with a brief to reverse years of underperformance in Carrefour's European markets and halt its domestic market share decline. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)
