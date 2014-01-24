PARIS Jan 24 France's Carrefour said on Friday it signed a binding agreement with real estate group Klepierre to buy a portfolio of 127 shopping malls in Europe, with the deal expected to close in the first half of 2014.

Carrefour said previously that the deal would cost the world's second-largest retailer 2 billion euros ($2.74 billion)and would help revive its flagging European hypermarkets. ($1 = 0.7307 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Natalie Huet)