BRIEF-EIB and ABN Amro provide 150 million euros to finance green shipping
* EIB and ABN Amro provide EUR 150 million ($160.8 million) to finance green shipping
PARIS Jan 24 France's Carrefour said on Friday it signed a binding agreement with real estate group Klepierre to buy a portfolio of 127 shopping malls in Europe, with the deal expected to close in the first half of 2014.
Carrefour said previously that the deal would cost the world's second-largest retailer 2 billion euros ($2.74 billion)and would help revive its flagging European hypermarkets. ($1 = 0.7307 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Natalie Huet)
SEOUL, April 21 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0751 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL April 21 241.3 91.1 -313.4 ^April 20 76.3 223.6 -276.1 April 19 -225.1 110.4 116.0 April 1