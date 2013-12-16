PARIS Dec 16 France's Carrefour said
on Monday it had agreed to buy a portfolio of 127 shopping malls
in France, Spain and Italy from real estate group Klepierre
for 2 billion euros ($2.75 billion).
Europe's largest retailer said it would pool the Klepierre
malls with 45 Carrefour shopping malls in France worth 700
million euros creating a leading European shopping malls group.
The new company will be made up of 1.8 billion euros of
equity, some 42 percent owned by Carrefour and the remainder by
institutional investors, and be backed by 900 million euros of
debt.
($1 = 0.7283 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Astrid Wendlandt)