PARIS Dec 21 U.S. activist fund Knight Vinke is in talks with Carrefour about taking a seat on the French retailer's board, the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed sources.

The asset manager, which holds a 1.5 percent stake in Carrefour, has also discussed its bid for board representation with other minority shareholders, the FT said.

Knight Vinke has repeatedly criticized chairman and chief executive Lars Olofsson for managing the company in the interest of its biggest shareholder, Blue Capital, and pressed for governance changes including an end to his dual role.

Blue Capital, owned by Groupe Arnault and Colony Capital, holds a 16 percent stake in Carrefour and 22 percent of voting rights.

