UPDATE 5-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
PARIS, April 7 The family that controls French department store Galeries Lafayette said on Monday it had bought a 6.1 pct stake in supermarket chain Carrefour.
Motier - the holding company of the Moulin family which owns 100 percent of Galeries Lafayette - has acquired 44.2 million shares of Carrefour, or 6.1 percent of the company's capital, Motier said in a statement.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Mark Potter)
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
BEIJING, April 17 Real estate investment in China rose 9.1 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, official data showed, as the pace of new construction starts quickened despite intensified government cooling measures.