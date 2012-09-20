TOKYO, Sept 20 Japanese supermarket chain Aeon
Co denied on Thursday it is in talks to buy the
Malaysian business of French retailer Carrefour SA,
following a Reuters report the previous day that the two were
negotiating $300 million deal.
"There is absolutely no truth to the report," Aeon said in a
statement.
Carrefour has entered bilateral negotiations with Aeon for
the Malaysian deal, a source familiar with the matter said,
declining to be identified because the discussions were
confidential.
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)