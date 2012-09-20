TOKYO, Sept 20 Japanese supermarket chain Aeon Co denied on Thursday it is in talks to buy the Malaysian business of French retailer Carrefour SA, following a Reuters report the previous day that the two were negotiating $300 million deal.

"There is absolutely no truth to the report," Aeon said in a statement.

Carrefour has entered bilateral negotiations with Aeon for the Malaysian deal, a source familiar with the matter said, declining to be identified because the discussions were confidential. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)