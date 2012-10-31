PARIS Oct 31 Carrefour said on
Wednesday that it has finalised the sale of its operations in
Malaysia for an enterprise value of 250 million euros ($323.95
million)to Japenese retailer Aeon.
Carrefour is the fourth-largest retailer in Malaysia with 26
hypermarkets, which brought in 400 million euros in revenue in
the 12 months to June 30.
"The transaction is part of Carrefour's strategy of
refocusing on its core activities and allocating its resources
to mature countries where it occupies strong and established
positions and emerging markets where it has strong growth
potential," the company said in a statement.
Carrefour recently agreed to sell its stores in Colombia to
Chile's Cencosud for $2.6 billion.
($1 = 0.7717 euros)
(Reporting By Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)