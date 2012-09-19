By Denny Thomas and Dominique Vidalon
| HONG KONG/PARIS, Sept 19
HONG KONG/PARIS, Sept 19 Japan's Aeon
is in talks to buy Carrefour's Malaysian business, a
source familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the struggling
French retailer exits non-strategic markets.
Carrefour, the world's second-biggest retailer, is cutting
costs under new CEO Georges Plassat and exiting markets such as
Singapore and Greece, raising cash to focus on reviving core
European operations after years of underperformance.
The Malaysian deal would be worth about $300 milion, said
the source, who declined to be identified because the
discussions were confidential.
Carrefour and Aeon declined to comment.
Carrefour sold its Thailand business to French rival Casino
Group for $1.2 billion in 2010 as part of a broader
retrenchment. The retailer had tried unsuccessfully to sell its
Malaysia and Singaporean operations at that time.
Carrefour's two Malaysian hypermarkets generated 402 million
euros ($525 million) in revenue last year to account for about 5
percent of the group's overall Asian sales.