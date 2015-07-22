PARIS, July 22 Carrefour's biggest shareholder, the Moulin family, said on Wednesday it had raised its stake above 10 percent but had no plans to seek control of Europe's largest retailer.

The Moulins, who already have two board seats, said in a regulatory filing the Carrefour holding had risen to 10.06 percent from the 9.5 percent they owned in January, as a result of their decision to take a dividend payment in shares.

French market rules require investors to declare changes to their shareholdings whenever they cross any one of several key thresholds including 10 percent.

The family, which also owns France's Galeries Lafayette department stores, purchased an initial 6.1 percent Carrefour stake in April 2014.

Other Carrefour shareholders include Bernard Arnault, billionaire founder of luxury group LVMH, who holds 8.99 percent; U.S. investment fund Colony Capital with 5.8 percent; and Brazilian tycoon Abilio Diniz, who owns 5.07 percent.

