PARIS, March 23 Carrefour said on
Monday it was selling 12.7 million of its treasury shares
representing about 1.73 percent of its share capital in a
private placement via an accelerated bookbuilding.
The offer price is 31 euros a share, a discount of close to
2.8 percent versus the closing price of 31.885 euros, global
deal coordinator Societe Generale said in a statement, adding
that the offer size was about 400 million euros ($437 million).
"This transaction is part of Carrefour's continued strict
financial discipline with the objective of maintaining its BBB+
rating," Carrefour said in a statement.
Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking is acting as
global coordinator and joint bookrunner, and BNP Paribas is also
joint bookrunner.
($1 = 0.9159 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)