* H1 recurring operating profit up 5.3 pct at constant FX
* H1 operating margin in France unchanged at 1.8 pct
* CEO pledges 0.5 pct margin improvement in 2 years
* Open to local partners in loss-making China unit
* May launch property, Brazil flotations next year
(Recasts after analyst meeting)
By Pascale Denis and Tim Hepher
PARIS, July 28 Retail giant Carrefour pledged on
Thursday to boost operating margins in its cut-throat domestic
market, after posting higher profits from Brazil and southern
Europe, and signalled it is open to investors in its loss-making
China arm.
The world's second-largest retailer after Wal-Mart
said first-half recurring operating profit rose 5.3 percent to
706 million euros ($785 million) at constant exchange rates,
beating the average estimate of 685 million in a Thomson Reuters
poll.
Half-year operating profit in France fell 3 percent to 312
million euros, also coming in ahead of market forecasts of 303
million but with margins stable at 1.8 percent.
Like smaller peer Casino, Carrefour's setbacks in
France have ranged from bad weather to strikes that hit sales at
hypermarkets while the integration of the loss-making Dia
discount stores still weighs on profitability.
In a rare specific forecast on profits, the traditionally
cautious chief executive Georges Plassat sought to reassure
investors over its core market, saying the operating margin in
France would grow by 0.5 percent within two years.
But after rising as much as 2 percent on the
better-than-expected earnings, shares in Carrefour fell more
than 4 percent, as analysts repeatedly probed for details on
financial performance and key markets.
Bernstein analyst Thomas Wharram said questions remained
over cashflow, declining market share in France and operations
in China, where slowing consumption has hurt sales.
Pressed to comment on cash generation after a first-half
negative free cashflow of 2.26 billion euros, Plassat said it
was not satisfactory but was "making progress".
Carrefour, which makes 73 percent of its sales in Europe, is
pursuing a global revival by focusing on price and cost cuts,
and expansion into smaller convenience stores, while also
renovating its core hypermarket network.
It confirmed plans to invest 2.5 billion-2.6 billion euros
in renovating and expanding stores.
CHINA CONSOLIDATION
In China, which represents about 5 percent of group sales,
Carrefour has already set out plans to expand in e-commerce and
convenience stores and to open logistics centres.
It could also involve local players in consolidation of its
Chinese assets, echoing a formula used in Brazil, Plassat said.
Asked about Carrefour's losses in the world's second-largest
economy, Finance Director Pierre-Jean Sivignon declined to give
details but said he expected the trend in China to bottom out in
the second half of 2016.
"We see an improved trend in sales in the first half
compared to the trend of 2015 and we ... are starting to
approach the low point. Our plans are beginning to have an
effect."
Sivignon said average analyst forecasts for group 2016
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of around 2.47 billion
euros were "reasonable" at this stage, implying a near 1 percent
rise from last year's 2.45 billion euros. But he cautioned this
was subject to swings in Brazil's currency, the real.
First-half operating profit rose 26 percent in Europe,
excluding France, led by continued recovery in Spain.
Carrefour also posted 12.3 percent higher profits in Latin
America led by a better-than-expected performance in Brazil,
where it has coped better than some with economic crisis because
its main business of selling food is relatively recession-proof.
Plassat said Carrefour was sticking to plans for a possible
flotation of its Brazil unit, which includes Brazil's largest
cash-and-carry store operator.
"We maintain the idea of an IPO (in Brazil) which could
happen during 2017," he said.
He also gave keenly awaited details on the timing of a
possible flotation of Carrefour's shopping mall property unit
Carmila, saying it could happen next year.
Analysts say floating Carmila, one of Europe's five largest
commercial property firms, would allow Carrefour to get extra
cash to fund its expansion and release value in its portfolio.
($1 = 0.9007 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Pascale Denis, Tim Hepher,
Editing by Victoria Bryan and Andrew Callus)