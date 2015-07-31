PARIS, July 31 Carrefour, the world's
second-largest retailer, posted stronger-than-expected
first-half operating profit on Friday, driven by a recovering
Europe and resilient Brazilian operations.
This helped offset lower profitability in France - where the
integration of recently acquired Dia stores, a rise in taxes on
larger commercial spaces and the transfer to Carmila of rental
income from shopping malls weighed - and in China, which
continued to suffer amid slowing consumption.
Carrefour, which makes 73 percent of its sales in Europe, is
pursuing a global revival by focusing on price and cost cuts,
and expansion into smaller convenience stores, while also
renovating its core traditional hypermarket network.
Europe's largest retailer said first-half recurring
operating profit rose 2.6 percent to 726 million euros ($794
million) at constant exchange rates, above the average estimate
of 711 million in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.
Carrefour finance head Pierre-Jean Sivignon said earlier
this month the market consensus for 2015 earnings before
interest and taxes (EBIT) of 2.51-2.53 billion euros was
"reasonable". He repeated that comment on Friday.
($1 = 0.9142 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)