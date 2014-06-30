PARIS, June 30 Carrefour said it is buying 53 Billa supermarkets from German retailer Rewe to strengthen its presence in northern Italy.

The stores are located in the Italian regions of Lombardy, Liguria and the Aosta Valley, and had combined net sales of around 300 million euros ($409 million) in 2013, Carrefour said in a statement on Monday. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Laurence Frost)