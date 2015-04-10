* Q1 group sales 21 billion euros vs f'cast 20.8 bln
* Organic sales growth 3.2 pct, like-for-like growth 2.5 pct
* Market consensus for 2015 EBIT 2.53-2.55 bln eur
"reasonable"
* Shares up more than 3 pct, hit highest since Nov 2010
(Adds share price, analyst comment)
By Pascale Denis
PARIS, April 10 French retailer Carrefour
posted higher-than-expected first-quarter sales on
Friday, driven by growth in Latin America and an improvement at
its domestic hypermarkets.
Shares in the world's second-biggest retailer after Wal-Mart
jumped over 3 percent, the top gainers on France's
blue-chip CAC 40 index, to their highest level since
November 2010. The stock is up a third since the start of the
year.
First-quarter group sales reached 21 billion euros ($22.4
billion), an underlying 3.2 percent rise, Carrefour said.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected sales growth
of 2.5 percent to 20.8 billion euros.
Carrefour is stepping up a multi-billion euro investment in
store improvements, hoping to cement its turnaround. The
retailer, which makes 73 percent of its sales in Europe, has cut
costs and prices, accelerated expansion into convenience stores,
refreshed stores and given greater autonomy to managers.
"Carrefour has delivered what we deem to be a very good
trading performance for Q1," analysts at brokerage Shore Capital
wrote. "In its core French market sales are up across its
formats ... Outside France, Carrefour is performing very well in
Latin America and robustly across Europe too, bar Italy."
Carrefour said like-for-like sales rose 12.5 percent
excluding fuel and calendar effects in Latin America in the
first quarter, with an 8.4 percent rise in Brazil. Trading
remained weak in China, however, with sales down 14 percent.
Carrefour finance head Pierre-Jean Sivignon confirmed it was
still ready to float its Brazilian business on the stock market
at the end of the second quarter, but added: "The market
conditions are clearly not there for now."
Brazilian billionaire Abilio Diniz's Peninsula Participacoes
investment vehicle said on Thursday it had raised its stake in
Carrefour to 5.07 percent from 2.4 percent, becoming its
fourth-largest shareholder behind France's Moulin family,
billionaire Bernard Arnault and private equity firm Colony
Capital.
A source with knowledge of the situation said Diniz was in
talks to further raise the stake and had the support of major
shareholders to take a board seat, adding he could buy part or
all of Arnault's stake of about 7 percent. Peninsula denied all
of these points.
In December 2014, Diniz purchased a 10 percent stake in
Carrefour's Brazilian unit. He has an option to raise that to 16
percent over five years.
"A partnership with Abilio Diniz ahead of a potential IPO is
probably one of the best that could be hoped for by Carrefour,
considering Diniz's insight in the market and previous
experience as former chairman of Carrefour's main competitor in
Brazil," Bryan Garnier analyst Antoine Parison wrote.
($1 = 0.9368 euros)
(Additional reporting by James Regan and Alexandre
Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Blaise Robinson and David Holmes)