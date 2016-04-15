(Adds details on Brazil, Spain, Italy, updates shares)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, April 15 Brazil and southern Europe drove
first quarter sales growth at Carrefour as its
turnaround strategy gained traction, and the world's
second-biggest retailer said it was comfortable with market
expectations of higher full year profits.
Shares were up 5 percent at 26.37 euros by 1329 GMT as
Spain's improving economy boosted the French grocer while price
cuts and store revamps boosted Italian sales, Chief Financial
Officer Pierre-Jean Sivignon said in a trading update.
Same-store sales in Brazil, Carrefour's second largest
market after home base France, rose 9.9 percent in the quarter.
Carrefour has better weathered recession in Brazil than
French peer Casino or U.S. rival Wal-Mart as
it sells mostly food which is less vulnerable to reduced
consumer spending.
It also controls Atacadao, Brazil's largest cash-and-carry
store operator, which Jefferies analysts said in a note was "the
perfect positioning for a stressed Brazilian consumer".
Carrefour outperformed its European sector, which
was up 0.12 percent, and was the top gainer on the CAC-40 index
of French blue chips which fell 0.37 percent.
"Reassuring trading update," said Exane BNP Paribas
analysts, adding that remarks made by Sivignon on the profit
outlook were "encouraging at this early stage in the year".
Sivignon told reporters that market estimates for full-year
2016 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of around 2.5
billion euros were reasonable at this stage, implying a 2
percent rise on last year's 2.45 billion euros.
He also cautioned it was early in the year and that
currencies were very volatile.
CHINA TOUGH BUT IMPROVING
Trading conditions remained tough in China, where sales were
down 8.4 percent in the quarter, compared to a 15 percent drop
in the fourth quarter of 2015.
Carrefour is restructuring its China operations, expanding
e-commerce and convenience stores and opening logistics centres
to cut costs and focus more on fresh products. It expects the
plan to impact its China results by late 2016-early 2017.
Europe's largest retailer said first-quarter sales were
20.05 billion euros ($22.58 billion), in line with the average
of analysts' estimates of 20.04 billion euros according to a
ThomsonReuters poll.
Stripping out the impact of lower oil prices on its fuel
sales, as well as exchange rate moves, the underlying revenue
increase was 3.2 percent on a year ago, up from the 2.4 percent
pace of growth in the fourth quarter of last year.
Last month Carrefour said it would renovate and open more
stores to keep its European turnaround on track but said it
would take time to revive its loss-making Chinese
business.
Carrefour pioneered hypermarkets but has seen customers
shift to local and online shopping. In response the company,
which generates some three quarters of its sales in Europe, has
cut prices and costs, accelerated an expansion into convenience
stores, revamped its stores and given managers greater autonomy.
($1 = 0.8880 euros)
(Editing by Jon Boyle)