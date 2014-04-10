* French Q1 like-for-like hypermarket sales growth slows vs
Q4
* Brazil accelerates, Spain grows for second quarter in a
row
* Consensus 2014 EBIT of 2.38 bln euros is "reasonable"-CFO
(Adds further details, updates share price)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, April 10 Carrefour, the world's
second biggest retailer, said sales growth quickened in the
first quarter, driven by Brazil, its second largest market after
France and which Chief Executive Georges Plassat has earmarked
for further expansion.
Sales in austerity-hit Spain rose for the second consecutive
quarter while growth at Carrefour's troubled French hypermarkets
business slowed amid a price war among retailers.
China, another key emerging market where Carrefour wants to
expand further, also stayed weak in the last three months, but
overall the company said the group was still on course to meet
expectations for a rise in profits this year.
Chief Financial Officer Pierre-Jean Sivignon said the
consensus of analysts' forecasts for an operating profit of
around 2.38 billion euros this year was "reasonable at this
stage". This would be a 6.3 percent rise on the 2013 result.
"We see this quarter as the conclusion of a cycle. The final
pieces of the management reshuffle initiated over previous
quarters are falling into place in Europe and Brazil," said
PlanetRetail analyst Gildas Aitamer.
Carrefour is battling to reverse years of underperformance
in Europe, where it earns 73 percent of its sales, with problems
partly due to a reliance on the hypermarket format it once
pioneered now that customers' habits have changed to favour more
local and online shopping.
Chief Executive Georges Plassat has responded with cutting
costs, revamping stores, improving price competitiveness,
simplifying product offerings and giving more autonomy to store
managers, starting with France which serves as a template for
the rest of the group and notably Europe.
Carrefour's progress contrasts with the difficulties
encountered by British rival Tesco, whose own
turnaround plan at home has so far failed to revive its fortunes
in the face of stiff competition..
Carrefour, the world's largest retailer after Wal-Mart
, said on Thursday its first-quarter sales amounted to
19.79 billion euros, close to the average of analysts' forecasts
of 19.83 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Estimates.
Quarterly sales were dented by a later Easter holiday, which
is in April this year instead of March, and lower vehicle fuel
prices. Excluding these factors, like-for-like sales growth was
3.7 percent in the quarter, an acceleration from 3.2 percent
growth in the fourth quarter 2013.
This was Carrefour's "best underlying quarterly sales growth
performance in over two years", Sivignon said.
Carrefour's shares were down 0.07 percent at 29 euros by
1405 GMT, when the Stoxx Europe 600 retail sector index
was down 0.19 percent.
"Overall there were no surprises today and the data points
to resilience in trading in Carrefour's key markets" said Citi
analysts in a note.
Citi kept a "neutral" rating and a target price of 27 euros
per share as future upside to these recommendations hinged
notably on improving trading in France. The shares are up 32
percent on a year ago, compared with a 7 percent rise in the
European sector index.
FRENCH PRICE WAR
In France, which accounts for almost half of group revenues,
sales rose 1.4 percent in the quarter with increases in all
store formats.Convenience stores sales grew 5.7 percent.
Same-store sales at Carrefour's hypermarkets, however, rose
0.7 percent, a slowdown from a 1.4 percent rise in the fourth
quarter of 2013, as price competition among retailers increased.
The group, which started cutting prices in France two years
ago, saw an increase in hypermarket traffic for a fourth
consecutive quarter while hypermarket food sales grew for the
sixth consecutive quarter, Sivignon said.
French inflation eased slightly more than expected last
month to reach the lowest level since October, official figures
showed on Thursday, adding to signs of dissipating price
pressures in the euro zone.
Many retailers across Europe have been struggling as
shoppers' disposable income is squeezed by subdued wage growth
and austerity measures, and most have responded with price cuts.
SPAIN GROWS, ITALY LAGS
In Spain, Carrefour's third-largest market, like-for-like
sales rose 0.6 percent after 0.2 percent growth in the previous
three months, in what was the country's first growth in five
years.
Sivignon said this was because Carrefour had invested
heavily in improving its fresh food offering, allowed managers
to adapt to local needs, and revamped stores.
In Italy, where price competition was fierce, Carrefour had
started remodelling some stores and was training staff to beef
up their expertise on fresh produce but sales were still down
5.6 percent in the quarter after falling 5.8 percent in the
fourth quarter of 2013.
Like-for-like sales growth in Brazil, Carrefour's
second-largest market after France, accelerated to 6.4 percent
from 5.6 percent growth in the fourth quarter.
For 2014 the plan is to open 10 Atacadão cash and carry
stores. Carrefour has said it would decide by the end of the
year whether it would sell a stake in its business in Brazil, or
proceed with an initial public offer of shares in 2015.
Meanwhile sales at Chinese stores open over a year fell 3.1
percent in the first quarter, a decline similar to that of the
fourth quarter. Carrefour has been affected by lower consumption
in discretionary categories, especially non-food and alcohol
sales amid a government crackdown on lavish spending.
(Editing by Leila Abboud and Greg Mahlich)