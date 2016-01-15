PARIS Jan 15 World No. 2 retailer Carrefour
said sales growth slowed in the fourth quarter, as
deadly November Paris attacks and unseasonably warm weather
weighed on its core French business.
In Brazil, the group's second-largest market after France,
business was however resilient despite a slowing economy.
Trading conditions remained difficult in China, amid slowing
consumption, the company said in a statement on Friday.
Carrefour said its 2015 recurring operating income would be
in line with expectations of 2.45 billion euros.
Europe's largest retailer said fourth-quarter sales were
22.43 billion euros ($24.41 billion), in line with the average
of analyst estimates of 22.4 billion.
Stripping out fuel, currency and calendar effects, revenue
grew 2.4 percent year-on-year, a slowdown from 4.2 percent
growth in the third quarter.
($1 = 0.9188 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Geert De Clercq)