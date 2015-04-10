PARIS, April 10 French retailer Carrefour posted a 2.3 percent rise in like-for-like first-quarter sales on Friday, driven by growth in Latin America and an improvement at its domestic hypermarkets.

Group sales reached 21.005 billion euros ($22.42 billion), Carrefour said in a statement. Like-for-like growth excluding fuel and calendar effects in France was 2.5 percent, with a rise of 2.1 percent at its hypermarkets, which generate a quarter of total sales.

Carrefour finance head Pierre-Jean Sivignon said market estimates for full-year earnings before interest and tax of 2.53-2.55 billion euros were "reasonable". Last year's operating profit totalled 2.39 billion. ($1 = 0.9368 euros) (Reporting by Pascale Denis and James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)