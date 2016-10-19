PARIS Oct 19 World number-two retailer Carrefour said on Wednesday that sales growth accelerated in the third quarter, reflecting robust sales in Brazil and an improving performance in its core French market despite a difficult environment there.

Trading conditions remained difficult in China amid slowing consumption, with sales falling 7.8 percent on a like-for-like basis in the country.

Europe's largest retailer said third-quarter sales were 21.781 billion euros ($23.91 billion), slightly above the median analyst estimates for 21.709 billion in a ThomsonReuters poll.

Stripping out fuel and calendar effects, like-for-like revenue grew 3.2 percent year-on-year, an acceleration from the 2.7 percent growth achieved in the second quarter.

Carrefour finance head Pierre-Jean Sivignon said market estimates for full-year 2016 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of around 2.45 billion euros was "achievable"

($1 = 0.9111 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Callus)