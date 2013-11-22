PARIS Nov 22 Carrefour, Europe's largest retailer, said on Friday that the sales trend in October and November was good, which he said bode well for the Christmas period.

"It's looking good," Chief Executive Georges Plassat told Reuters when asked about prospects for Christmas sales. "What I can say is that October and November sales look good."

Plassat was speaking on the sidelines of the Actionariat investors' forum in Paris. (Reporting by Natalie Huet and Matthias Blamont; Writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)