* Q1 sales up 6.2 pct at current exchange rates to 21.3 bln
euros
* Average forecast was 21.2 billion euros
* Targets FY 2017 sales growth of between 3 and 5 percent
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
PARIS, April 13 French supermarket retailer
Carrefour reported higher first-quarter revenue,
slightly above the consensus market forecast, and maintained its
full-year sales growth outlook.
Carrefour, the world's second-biggest retailer after
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, said first-quarter sales had risen
6.2 percent at current exchange rates to 21.3 billion euros
($22.7 billion), boosted by a strong performance in Brazil.
The consensus sales forecast, according to a poll for
Reuters compiled by Inquiry Financial, stood at 21.2 billion
euros.
Carrefour said it was sticking to its target for full-year
2017 sales growth of between 3 and 5 percent, at constant
exchange rates.
Carrefour said its Brazilian business, for which the company
is considering a stock market flotation this year along with its
Carmila property business, had been boosted by progress at the
Atacadao stores chain.
Turnover in Brazil rose 37.6 percent, but Carrefour's main
French business has been consistently weaker, where
first-quarter turnover edged up 0.8 percent.
Carrefour said its French market environment remained "very
competitive", as has been the case in Britain where Sainsbury
and Tesco have also been grappling with tough
domestic market conditions.
Carrefour is also seeking a successor to Chairman and Chief
Executive Georges Plassat, whose tenure is due to end in May
2018.
Carrefour shares closed at 21.26 euros on Wednesday, down
around 7 percent so far in 2017 and underperforming both a 5
percent gain in France's benchmark CAC-40 index and a
fall of around 1 percent in the STOXX Europe 600 Retail
index.
($1 = 0.9371 euros)
