PARIS, April 13 French supermarket retailer
Carrefour reported higher first-quarter revenues,
slightly above the consensus market forecast, and maintained its
full-year sales growth outlook.
Carrefour, which is the world's second-biggest retailer,
said group first-quarter sales had risen 6.2 percent at current
exchange rates to 21.3 billion euros ($22.7 billion) as strong
performance in Brazil boosted turnover.
The consensus sales forecast, according to a poll for
Reuters compiled by Inquiry Financial, stood at 21.2 billion
euros.
Carrefour said it was sticking to its target for full-year
2017 sales growth of 3-5 percent, at constant exchange rates.
($1 = 0.9371 euros)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Vyas Mohan)