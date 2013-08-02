PARIS Aug 2 French billionaire Bernard Arnault
and U.S. investment fund Colony Capital said on Friday they
planned to change the structure of their joint shareholding in
retail giant Carrefour.
In addition to holding shares directly, Groupe Arnault and
Colony Capital currently own 8.1 percent of the share capital
and 14.3 percent of the voting rights of Carrefour through joint
venture Blue Capital.
The two groups plan before the end of the year, however, to
abandon the Blue Capital structure and split that stake directly
between them in a move they said would "simplify the ownership".
"Groupe Arnault, Colony Capital and their affiliates will
pursue their cooperation and will continue to carry out, in
concert, a common policy vis-a-vis Carrefour," Groupe Arnault
and Colony said in a joint statement.
They also reaffirmed their commitment to Carrefour as
shareholders, as well as their support for the retailer's
strategy.
As of June 5, Blue Capital, Groupe Arnault and Colony
Capital had 14.48 percent of Carrefour's share capital and 19.98
percent of its voting rights.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark Potter)