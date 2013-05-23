* Shares down 5 pct, erasing Wednesday's gains
* Analysts say Middle East sale at a good price
* But some question pullback from growth markets
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, May 23 Carrefour shares dropped
over 5 percent on Thursday, reversing gains from the day before,
amid concerns the world's No. 2 retailer is pulling out of too
many high-growth markets after the surprise sale of a Middle
Eastern venture.
The French group said on Wednesday it would make 530 million
euros ($682 million) from the sale of its 25 percent stake in
the venture to partner Majid Al Futtaim (MAF).
That would take total asset sales to 3.4 billion euros since
the arrival of Chief Executive Georges Plassat in May 2012, as
Carrefour looks to cut debt and focus on turning round its core
European hypermarkets business.
Analysts said on Thursday the deal was struck at a
reasonable price - a multiple of around 0.7 times 2012 sales and
13.5-13.8 times earnings - and it might make sense for Carrefour
to focus on bigger emerging markets like Brazil and China.
But some questioned whether it was necessary.
The move "reduces its exposure to a region offering dynamic
growth opportunities" over the medium and long-term, while
Carrefour's "performance has been slow to improve" in a
"deteriorating environment in Europe", Barclays analysts said.
Shares in the world's largest retailer after Wal-Mart
closed down 5.1 percent, wiping out Wednesday's gains.
The stock remains up 14 percent in the last five weeks.
Carrefour raised 2.8 billion euros last year, selling units
in Indonesia, Colombia, and Malaysia. Last month it sold a 12
percent stake in its CarrefourSA venture in Turkey.
Plassat, who plans to invest 2.2-2.3 billion euros to
renovate and expand stores in France, Brazil and China this
year, told a news conference on March 7 there were no plans to
exit more countries.
But the latest deal "proves that the current round of
sell-offs at Carrefour is not over yet," Natixis analyst
Pierre-Edouard Boudot said.
One retail sector analyst, who asked to remain anonymous,
said the MAF deal was bound to relaunch speculation on the
future of Carrefour's Italian and Polish businesses.
Tunisia, where Carrefour has a joint venture with the Utic
group, Taiwan and Poland could be next on the list, PlanetRetail
analyst Gildas Aitamer said.
Carrefour declined to comment on the MAF deal on Thursday.
MAF plans to keep and strengthen its strategic partnership
with Carrefour in new countries and new formats and will keep
its exclusive franchise partnership with the French group until
2025, Carrefour said on Wednesday.
"The upshot is that Carrefour can reduce its capital
exposure, while at the same time preserving a presence in
selected market places, plus bringing in revenues through
franchise contracts," Natixis's Boudot said.
($1 = 0.7766 euros)
(Editing by Mark Potter)