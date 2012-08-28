SINGAPORE Aug 28 French supermarket operator
Carrefour said on Tuesday it will shut its two stores
in Singapore by the end of this year, two years after it
unsuccessfully tried to sell its operations in Singapore and
Malaysia.
As Carrefour's new chief executive seeks to cut costs and
turn around the company, it could unveil between 500 and 600 job
cuts in France, unions said on Saturday.
"Carrefour Singapore announces the decision to close its
Suntec and Plaza Singapura stores before the end of 2012 since
expansion and growth perspectives do not allow reaching a
leadership position in the medium and long term," Carrefour
Singapore said in a one paragraph statement.
Carrefour announced the sale of its Thai operations to
French rival Casino in November 2010 but called off
plans to divest its Singapore and Malaysian outlets because the
bids received were too low, sources had told Reuters.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by John O'Callaghan)