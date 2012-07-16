(Adds comments by analysts)
ISTANBUL, July 16 The chairman of the board at
the Turkish unit of Carrefour, Europe's biggest
retailer, and its other Turkish board members quit on Monday in
what analysts said may be a sign partner Sabanci Holding
plans to sell its stake.
The stakeholders have both made public statements in recent
months indicating dissatisfaction with the partnership.
Haluk Dincer, who is also president of Sabanci's retail and
insurance group, stepped down from Carrefoursa's board, along
with three other members, according to a filing with the
Istanbul Stock Exchange.
"Since the resignations came from those representing
Sabanci, there's the chance that Sabanci will exit," Kenan
Turan, an analyst at Tera Securities, said.
"Before the end of the year there will be changes at the
company. The Sabanci resignations may be preparations for (a
sale of the Sabanci stake)," he said.
Sabanci said in February it was not happy with Carrefoursa's
performance and that it had mandated a bank to review its
strategic options regarding its stake.
"Because we did not see the necessary support and help from
majority stakeholder Carrefour, we realised we could not be of
benefit and took the decision to resign," Dincer said in a
separate e-mailed statement.
Sabanci, a major Turkish conglomerate with interests in
banking and energy, owns 38.8 percent of the chain, and
Paris-based Carrefour owns 58 percent. Just 2.2 percent of the
venture is publicly traded on the Istanbul bourse.
The move sent Carrefoursa's shares 5.7 percent
higher to 16.65 lira at 1310 GMT, compared with a 0.1 percent
rise in the main stock index. The stock rose as high as 9.24
percent. Sabanci shares rose 0.3 percent to 7.80 lira.
Carrefour board member Thomas Huebner was quoted by Haber
Turk newspaper last month as saying that the company plans to
stay in Turkey but may change its partner.
Sabanci may still hold on to its stake, said Alper Akalin,
an analyst at EkspresInvest.
"Sabanci may want to give a strong signal to the public
about its dissatisfaction with Carrefoursa. The current
management cannot continue, and there are options, including
Carrefour exiting and both sides selling," Akalin said.
